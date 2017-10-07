× HPD searches for suspect responsible for fatal shooting in north Houston

HOUSTON — Police are looking for a suspect who fatally shot a man during an exchange of words in north Houston Friday night.

HPD said around 10:30 p.m., they were dispatched to a shooting at the Woods of Greenbriar Apartments on 906 Greens Road near Wayforest Drive.

When police arrived, they found a man in the road with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to HPD, two men were walking down the sidewalk on Wayforest Drive when an unknown man approached them. During a dispute, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim several times.

The shooter fled the scene before police arrived.

Investigators are currently interviewing the man who was walking with the victim. A description for the suspect has not been given at this time.

HPD is asking anyone with information on this shooting to call the Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.