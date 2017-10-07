× MCSO: Man and daughter-in-law found dead at residence in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the fatal shooting of a man and woman in The Woodlands Saturday afternoon.

MCSO said around 12:15 p.m., Clarence Comer, 85, and his daughter-in-law, Carmelita Comer, 62, were found at a residence on Lakes Aire Place.

Deputies are unsure of the motive behind the shootings. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Violent Crimes Unit is at the scene searching for answers as to what happened.

This is a developing story– more details to come.