Missouri man who killed wife, wrote book detailing it accepts plea deal

JACKSON, Missouri — A Jackson, Missouri man has pleaded guilty to one felony count of Interstate Domestic Violence in the 2011 murder of his wife.

If a plea agreement is accepted by the court, then James Clay Waller II will spend 420 months in the Federal Bureau of Prisons. As a part of the agreement, Waller agreed to give up any proceeds received from contracts relating to a depiction of his crime in any movies, books, newspapers, magazines, radio or television. This also includes a manuscript written by Waller entitled, “If You Take The Kids, I’ll Kill You?: The Public Confession of Missouri’s Most Notorious Wife Killers.”

According to United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, Waller threatened his wife Jacque Sue Waller that if she were to divorce him, she would be signing her “death warrant.”

Waller allegedly dug a grave on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River the day before the couple was supposed to meet with Jacque Waller’s divorce attorney in 2011. On June 1, the next day, Waller allegedly drove to Missouri with the intent to kill Jacque Waller, he admitted.

According to authorities, Jackson drove his wife’s residence following their meeting and he allegedly strangled and beat Jacque Waller to death. He then disposed of her body in the grave he had dug after carrying her body across the Mississippi river by boat.

Waller’s sentencing is set for Jan. 16, 2018.