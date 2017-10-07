Musician Bret Michaels makes Harvey relief donation while performing in Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - "For me, music is therapeutic, so being out on the road and being able to travel like this and do this. I live for this. I got my guitar in the tour bus. I sit down and have a great time. Like I said being a diabetic... it's gotten me through some of the lower moments in my life." Those are the words of Bret Michaels, the former singer for Poison, and he put on a show Friday night at Stampede Houston. It was all for a good cause as he personally donated a $10,000 check to help those who have had to overcome Hurricane Harvey. He, also, honored veterans at his show.

Bret Rocks For The People Of #Houston, Makes $10,000 Donation To #HurricaneHarvey Relief. Read More @ https://t.co/kKJ1uXqU1i - Team Bret pic.twitter.com/bI2b8YshDj — Bret Michaels (@bretmichaels) October 7, 2017

Michaels said it was inspirational to see so many people come together to help each other out in their time of need during the devastation caused by Harvey.

Through his Life Rocks Foundation Bret will be making a donation from his upcoming live shows at the Golden Nugget in Lake Charles, Louisiana on October 7 to assist those who are in need.

Check out the whole interview with Michaels in the videos below.

