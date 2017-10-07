Nelly reportedly arrested on rape charges

AUBURN, WA — Nelly’s just been arrested for allegedly raping a woman.

The rapper was booked on second degree rape charges Saturday morning in Auburn, Washington where he’s currently on tour with Florida Georgia Line.

Nelly Arrested for Rape https://t.co/QrNeqXbtVI — TMZ (@TMZ) October 7, 2017

According to TMZ, the woman claims Nelly sexually assaulted her on his tour bus around 4 a.m. But his lawyer is calling b.s. on the entire story and released the following statement: