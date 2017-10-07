× Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County deputies are investigating the death of a woman who was struck by a vehicle in north Harris County Saturday morning.

Deputies said around 3 a.m., the woman was walking northbound in the right-hand lane near the 10400 block of Veterans Memorial near Morewood when she was hit.

According to investigators, the section of the roadway where the accident happened was unlit.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and cooperated with investigators, deputies say.

HCSO officials said alcohol was not a factor in the accident.

The victim’s identity has not been released yet.