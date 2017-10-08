Astros fail to close out ALDS losing 10-3 in Boston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOSTON - The Houston Astros were looking for their first postseason sweep in franchise history and they were looking like they'd get it done after jumping to 3-0 lead after one inning of play. Carlos Correa hit a 2-run homerun to get things started and it was the seventh homer of the series for the Astros, but that would be the last noise they'd make on the day as their bats would go silent.

The Red Sox took the lead when Rafael Devers hit a two-run homerun in the bottom of the third inning. The Sox would add six runs in the seventh inning powered by Jackie Bradley Jr.'s three-run blast to right field to give Boston the 10-3 win. A few thousand fans showed up to Minute Maid Park to hold a watch party for Game 3 of the ALDS.

The Astros are still a win away from advancing to the American League Championship Series but Game 4 of the ALDS will take place Monday at Fenway Park.