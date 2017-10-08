Dignight Street Racing teams up with Mattress Mack to raise up to $20,000 for Harvey flood victims at racing event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- At the Dignight Relief Race at Houston Motorsports Park, two by two, dozens of drivers raced to the finish line. It was a chance to prove they were the best and the fastest street racer in town, all while raising money for Hurricane Harvey flood victims.

Jerrod Thompson is the owner of Dignight Street Racing. He said him and his team organized the benefit race in just three weeks. A typical race event takes up to six months to put together.

"We're going to do an eighth mile race, so it's 660 feet. It's a drag race. We scrap the track full of all the rubber to simulate a street and we're going to do a flashlight start race, street outlaw style," Thompson said.

Thompson said the goal was to raise up to $20,000 to help with relief efforts.

"We've teamed up with Mattress Mack from Gallery Furniture and he has given us discounted prices on beds so we're going to buy vouchers for beds and we're going to donate them back to the flood victims. Once the reconstruction is done, once they're putting these homes together, they don't have furniture. They've lost everything and they're starting from scratch, so we wanted to give them a place to lay their heads at night," Thompson said.