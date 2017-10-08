× HPD: Father shot while in car with young daughter in east Houston

HOUSTON – A man is in the hospital after he was shot while driving his young daughter around in east Houston Sunday morning, according to HPD.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Homestead and Sam Houston after the man dropped a family member off at the Blue Steel Lounge for a rap battle.

Investigators said the victim was driving around to keep his daughter quiet in the back seat when his vehicle was hit by gunshots on the driver’s side. The child was unharmed during the shooting.

The man was transported to Ben Taub Hospital in stable condition.

No suspects have been arrested, and the shooting is still under investigation.