HPD officer involved in crash leaving driver unconscious in SW Houston

HOUSTON – An HPD officer was pinned in his vehicle, and another driver was left unconscious as the two collided in southwest Houston Sunday morning.

Around 5 a.m., an HPD Crown Victoria unit was traveling eastbound on Bellaire near Belle Park Drive when the patrol vehicle hit the back of a pick-up truck.

The patrol car then crashed into a brick wall, knocking down part of it before coming to a stop halfway on the curb, according to police.

The officer was pinned in his vehicle, but didn’t sustain any injuries.

The driver of the pick-up truck was knocked unconscious and transported to the hospital in unknown condition.