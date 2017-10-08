× HPD: Suspect at-large after shooting man in attempted robbery

HOUSTON – Police are searching for the man responsible for attempting to rob two siblings and shooting one of them in southeast Houston Saturday night.

HPD said around 9:20 p.m., two brothers were getting off a bus when a man they befriended during their ride home followed them to their apartment complex on 5050 Sunflower Street. Police said the suspect demanded money from the siblings when they got closer to their destination.

The older brother was shot in the chest while trying to defend his younger brother. HPD said the victim is unconscious, but in stable condition.

Officers said the suspect is at-large, but authorities are working together to find him.