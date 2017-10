Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS -- A handwritten note in the hotel room of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock contained calculations pertaining to the distance and trajectory from his window on the 32nd floor to the festival crowd below, according to a law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigation.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CNN has previously reported that a note containing only numbers was found in the room. Those numbers were characterized as being significant to the gunman.