× Security guards kills shooting suspect in McDonald’s parking lot in SE Houston

HOUSTON — A security guard fatally shot a suspect involved in a dispute outside a McDonald’s in southeast Houston Saturday night, police say.

HPD said around 10:30 p.m., they were called to a shooting at a McDonald’s on 9126 Cullen Boulevard.

When officers arrived to the scene, they were told a customer was approached by the suspect when he walked outside the restaurant.

Police said both men got into an argument, and the suspect shot the customer in the stomach. The security guard pulled out his weapon and returned fire, shooting the suspect.

The victim shot by the suspect was transported to Ben Taub Hospital in serious, but stable condition. The suspect died while being taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Police are hoping surveillance video will give them a better idea of what led to the shooting. The security guard is being questioned by HPD, but is not expected to face charges.