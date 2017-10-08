× Watt a loss; Texans fall to Chiefs 34-42

HOUSTON – It was a rough night for the Houston Texans as they suffer their third loss of the season when the Kansas City Chiefs beat them 42-34. The loss proved especially costly considering the Texans lost the services of linebacker Whitney Mercilus to a chest injury and defensive end JJ Watt was lost to a knee injury in the first quarter of play. Texans confirm Watt suffered a tibial plateau fracture in his left leg. There is no time table given for a possible return to action.

The Chiefs were led by quarterback Alex Smith who threw for 324 yards and tossed three touchdowns on the night. Kansas City put the game away when Tyreek Hill returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson had uneven performance but showed flashes of brilliance and did manage to throw five touchdowns on the night including 48-yard strike to wide receiver Will Fuller for his second TD grab of the night. Fuller returned to action last week and has caught four touchdown passes in his two weeks of play. DeAndre Hopkins also grabbed three touchdown passes.

The Texans are a full game behind Jacksonville in the AFC South and will host the winless Cleveland Browns next Sunday.

Kansas City remains the lone unbeaten team in the NFL (5-0) and will host Pittsburgh next Sunday.