Adidas model receives rape threats after showing hairy legs in ad

A Swedish model says she’s receiving rape threats after she posed her hairy legs in an Adidas ad.

Twenty-six year old Arvida Bystrom, says she’s “getting rape threats” in her direct messages on Instagram since the ad released featuring their shoes and her hairy legs.

The model and photographer posted to her Instagram about the threats she’s received and thanked her followers for all of the positivity and love she got over the hate.

Adidas released a statement saying they’re “honored to work with creators like Arvida for their creativity, diversity and unique ideas.”

