Astros advance to American League Championship Series; defeat Boston 5-4 in Game 4

BOSTON – The Houston Astros have advanced to the AL Championship Series after beating Boston to take the series 3-1. After comfortably winning the first two games of the series, the Red Sox rallied on Sunday to beat Houston 10-3, and on Monday it was a battle of wanted it more.

Both the Astros and Red Sox turned to their Game 1 starters in Justin Verlander and Chris Sale.

In the top of the eighth inning, Alex Bregman hit a solo home run to tie the game at 3-3. Then Josh Reddick added an RBI single to give the Astros a 4-3 lead. In the top of the ninth, Carlos Beltran hit the Green Monster for a RBI double to give the Astros a 5-3 lead.

That run would be instrumental because Rafael Devers led off the the bottom of the ninth with an inside-the-park home run to pull the Red Sox within a run.

The American League Championship series will start Friday, Oct. 13 and will face the winner of Cleveland/New York.