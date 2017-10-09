Boy with special needs lured, sexually assaulted inside Missouri HS bathroom, report says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. - Police in Missouri are investigating reports that a teen with special needs was sexually assaulted several times by a fellow student, according to WDAF.

According to the police report, the assaults began August 16th and lasted until Sept. 22nd at Lee's Summit West High School.

The police report indicates the student accused of sexual assault is a 17-year-old boy, and the assaults allegedly occurred in the school's bathroom.

The victim's parents said they began noticing in August that their child was expressing rage that they had never seen before. He was moved into a specialized classroom.

During that time, it was discovered that the victim had received text messages from the suspect, in which the two allegedly texted about 'a Monster'. (The caffeinated drink.)

When asked about it, the victim said the suspect would not leave him alone. According to the victim's mother, who found the phone, the suspect would lure the boy into the bathroom with the offer of a Monster drink. Then the victim had to 'pay back' the suspect for the Monster drink.

The student reportedly opened up further, telling her that the suspect 'began trying to kiss him and rub his shoulders.' She says he also told her he 'tried to pull down his pants', according to the police report.

After learning this, the parents contacted the school's assistant principal, who formed a safety plan to keep him safe until the investigation was complete.

Then, on Sept. 22, the victim reportedly told a friend that he had been raped. The staff immediately responded and took the victim to a hospital for an examination.

However, due to the reporting delay, the nurse could not complete any physical exam or recover physical evidence.

The victim stated during the nurse's interview that he blacked out and doesn't remember anything until going to 5th period on the day of the alleged rape.

According to the police report, the boy cried uncontrollably while talking about the assaults. The police report indicates he tried to jump from a balcony to 'stop the voices in his head.'