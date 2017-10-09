Burglary suspect caught on video at home in Sugar Land, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUGAR LAND, Texas — The Sugar Land Police Department is trying to identify a man caught on surveillance video during a home burglary over the summer.

Officers responded to reports of a burglary at a home in the 1800 block of Hickory Court on July 3. The homeowners told police they left their house at 9:45 a.m., locked all the doors but did not activate the security alarm. A woman arrived home at about 7:30 p.m. and discovered a smashed bedroom window and the room in disarray.

Cash and jewelry were missing, police said.

A review of security cameras inside the house showed a man, who appeared to be wearing a mobile phone earpiece, leading detectives to believe he had an accomplice.

Video from a security camera on a neighbor's house showed a vehicle — a dark colored, four-door sedan — police believe was used by the alleged thieves.

Investigators said the vehicle drove up and down the street several times between 11:13 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.

Anyone with information should call the police department at (281) 275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-TIPS (8477).