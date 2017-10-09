Closing Comments: Grego dishes out knowledge from the good book, to sum it up, stay in your own lane people

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON—Ever heard the scripture “Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye?” A simple passage that addresses our society’s need to be all up in other people’s business, when we turn a blind eye to our own. The struggles of today are seething with hypocrisy. Sometimes it would just be best if everyone stayed in their own lane.