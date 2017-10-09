× Disneyland takes on eerie, orange glow amid Southern California wildfire

LOS ANGELES – Smoke from a fast-moving Southern California fire created an eerie atmosphere at Disneyland, where visitors snapped photos Monday and shared them on social media.

The blaze, Canyon Fire 2, is now burning in parts of Anaheim, Orange and Tustin, is creating poor air quality throughout the area, and officials have warned residents to be careful while driving.

No smoke alarms have been activated at the Disneyland Resort, and the parks remain open, officials there told KTLA.

Visitors took to Twitter and Instagram to share photos at the resort, which is decorated for the Halloween season.

The sky was painted an orange hue and served as the backdrop for the park's famous attractions, including Sleeping Beauty's Castle and the Matterhorn Bobsleds ride.

One visitor pointed out on Twitter that the current conditions mirrored the advertisement for the "Halloweentime" decorations.

Another likened a photo of Tomorrowland to the land of Tatooine in Star Wars.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a smoke advisory in the area because of the fire through Tuesday morning. The north and central portions of Orange County are under the smoke advisory, along with Saddleback Valley, Capistrano Valley, Corona and Norco and north and southwest Los Angeles County.

"Air quality may reach unhealthy levels or higher in areas directly impacted by smoke," according to the advisory.

Smoke and ash have been reported in portions of Orange County and western areas of Los Angeles County.

