Houston Astros advance to ALCS after beating the Boston Red Sox

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros are on their way to their first-ever American League Championship Series!

"We're watching the Astros win the game. We feel a win. We got to take it all the way!" fans at Minute Maid Park cheered as they watched the Boston game from the Astros home field.

As in all four of their ALDS games, the Astros drew first blood with Jose Altuve batting in George Springer right off the bat in the first inning.

But Boston came back to tie it up with a solo home run.

The Astros scored again in the second with another timely RBI from Springer.

And Boston got out of jam in the second with the bases loaded otherwise the Astros may have piled on.

But Red Sox manager John Ferrell got tossed for his displeasure of a strike-out.

The seesaw game continued when Houston dodged a bullet with the Red Sox loading the bases in the second inning as well.

Announcers described Astros pitcher Charlie Morton's effort as magical to get out of the inning with no damage done.

Then in the fifth, Astros pitching ace Justin Verlander took the mound for the first time in his career as a relief pitcher.

But Verlander gave up a two-run homer-- and that led to a Red Sox lead.

"Maybe they should have kept Charlie in, I don't know? But it's been tough," Astros fan Robert Tipton pondered at Minute Maid.

The 'Stros tried to mount several comebacks but Boston pitching ace Chris Sale seemed to have their number with strikeouts and stellar pitching.

But in the eighth, the 'Stros Alex Bregman tied things up.

Then Josh Reddick turned everything around with an RBI to make the score 4 - 3!

And then Carlos Beltran delivered a final blow to Beantown!

The 'Stros took home the victory over the Red Sox with a final score of 5 - 4!

Fans gathered at Minute Maid to watch the Astros close it out were elated!

"Astros just won! We just beat the Red Sox! Go 'Stros!" excited fan Jonathan De La Paz screamed.

Now the Astros wait to see who they will face next the New York Yankees or the Cleveland Indians?

