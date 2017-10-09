HPD: Five people injured after drive-by shooting at Turning Point Club

HOUSTON — Five people were injured during a drive-by shooting Monday morning at a night club in the South Union area, the Houston Police Department said.

Officers responded just after midnight to a shooting call at the Turning Point Club in the 3300 block of Old Spanish Trail.

Investigators said two of the victims were found outside the club when officers arrived. They were taken to the hospital by paramedics.

The three remaining victims were taken to the hospital in private vehicles, police said. It’s unclear whether they were inside or outside the club when the shooting happened.

Officers also found two cars with bullets holes and a store down the street that was struck by gunfire, the police department said.

All five victims are expected to survive their injuries, according to police.