× O’Brien: JJ Watt, Whitney Mercilus out for rest of season

HOUSTON — Bill O’Brien confirmed Monday morning that defensive end JJ Watt and linebacker Whitney Mercilus will be out for the remainder of the season, according to the Houston Texans Twitter account.

Watt and Mercilus were both injured Sunday night while team went against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mercilus is recovering from a chest injury. Meanwhile, Watt is out with a fractured tibial plateau in his left leg.

O'Brien on Watt & Mercilus: "Obviously we feel terrible for them. To have their seasons cut short due to injury, it's tough." — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 9, 2017

“Obviously, we feel terrible for them,” O’Brien said during a press conference. “To have their seasons cut short due to injury, it’s tough.”