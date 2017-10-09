Pet of the Day: October 9, 2017

HOUSTON -- Are you still looking for your lost dog or cat? Best Friends Animal Society, based out of Utah, has partnered with the Harris County Public Health's Animal Shelter, Houston PetSet, and other organizations to open the Pet Reunion Pavilion at NRG Arena.

There are over 500 dogs and 100 cats at the pavilion and one could be yours. CW39 is helping spread the word with a featured pet of the day. Take a close look, it could be yours or someone's you know. The collars they are wearing are the same ones that they were rescued in. If it is your pet and for more info on how to be reunited, click here.

The animals, which were either rescued, left by their owners or found during Hurricane Harvey, will be at the pavilion for 30 days. After that then they will be available for adoption.

A public adoption event is planned for Oct. 14.

In the meantime, they need volunteers to help with animal care, dog walking, building dog beds, administrative and other things. Click here to register.