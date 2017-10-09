Quadriplegic marathoner fights to finish Chicago Marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO (WGN) -- More than 40,000 people took part in Sunday's Chicago Marathon -- and one of those people fought all day to finish.

With 20 marathon runs in his lifetime, Alan Robinson is ready to hang up his shoes for good -- after one last race.

Robinson took off at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, and took 15 minute breaks during the race.

He was still out on the course at 10 p.m and refused to quit.

At about 10:45 p.m. Sunday, just short of the 18-mile marker, a friend convinced Robinson to call it quits and regroup and to, perhaps, finish the rest of the race on Monday. It is still not certain if Robinson will continue or not.

The 62-year-old is a walking quadriplegic, also called an incapable quadriplegic, who has tackled all his races following a tragic car accident in 1991.

Just 12 years after that crash he finished his first Chicago Marathon in just over six hours. This year, his body stiff and weakening, Robinson will likely not finish the 26.2 mile course until well after midnight. Alan is surrounded by a small group of friends who agreed to walk with him this year, partly for safety, but mostly for emotional and physical support should he need it.

Robinson has recently survived prostate cancer and lives with a serious heart condition. While he still struggles to use his limbs, he always has a smile on his face - and inspires those around him.