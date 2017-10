A shooting has been reported at TTU Police Department. Shooter is at large. The campus is on lockdown. Take shelter. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6 — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock police has confirmed there is an incident at Texas Tech University where a shooting has happened. Authorities say SWAT has been called. Details are limited at this time, but officials say one person has been shot and the suspect is at large.

SWAT team on scene near Talkington pic.twitter.com/DbkNNSIWRy — M.A. Cantu (@MichaelCantuDT) October 10, 2017

Texas Tech tweeted for students to take shelter and announced the campus is on lockdown.

Emergency update. The current situation is ongoing. Continue to shelter in place. More info as it is available. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6. — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017

Full statement regarding active shooter from @ChrisCookTTU: pic.twitter.com/ZHPfQdBG8H — The Daily Toreador (@DailyToreador) October 10, 2017