Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Get ready to have some fun, there is plenty of acts to check out with this Week in Music!

Oct. 10:

Foster the People at House of Blues

Tom Jones at Smart Financial Centre

Oct. 12:

Dwight Yoakam at Smart Financial Centre

Oct. 13:

Tove Lo at House of Blues

Oct. 14:

Sturgill Simpson at Smart Financial Centre

Marilyn Manson at House of Blues