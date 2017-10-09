Woman gets up from desk minutes before car slams into building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich--A Michigan woman says if she had taken her break any later than she did, she wouldn’t be alive now.

The operations manager of Peace at Home Caregivers tells WXMI that a woman drove into the building around 10:30 a.m.

A receptionist was barricaded by debris following the crash, but was rescued without any injuries.

Another escaped injury because she wasn't at her desk at the time when the vehicle came through. Those at the facility say she got up moments beforehand, adding if she had been there, they believe she would have been killed.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash.

Repairs on the building are expected to take six to eight weeks.