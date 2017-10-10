11-year-old girl adoption comes true on camera, video goes viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah - "A dream is a wish your heart makes."

Walt Disney's Cinderella may have been the first to say it, but today, 11-year-old Tannah Butterfield from Utah is actually living it. "It's the biggest thing that ever happened to me," said Butterfield who spent the last two years wishing her foster parents could be her forever parents. "They are just caring, loving, take really good care of me."

It was up to a judge to decide whether her dream would become her reality. Even Miss Jackie, the office manager at school, knew what Butterfield prayed for every night. After all, the two are buddies. Little did Butterfield know, Miss Jackie (Alexander) had some amazing news for her young friend.

"I grabbed her shoulders and said, have you heard the news baby? You get your forever family."

Butterfield said, "My heart was so happy!"

"She just held me tighter and tighter and I took advantage of that," said Miss Jackie. "I just kissed her up one side and down the other side."

The school's security camera captured the touching moment last week. Miss Jackie couldn't wait to share it. "There's a lot of sadness that we see, but you know what? There's joy that happens every day."

Butterfield's mom Jennifer Fisher is grateful for the security camera, for Miss Jackie, for the judge and most of all for her daughter! "I just thought oh my gosh we did the right thing."

There are more than 100,000 children living in foster care, just hoping for loving, forever families.

Butterfield said, "Never, ever give up hope." because she's proof that dreams really do come true.

