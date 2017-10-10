Closing Comments: Professional and ethical behavior is a choice, so choose wisely

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Hollywood has seen its share of sexual assault cases this year from Bill Cosby to now famed Director Harvey Weinstein. No matter what profession, it's never okay to use a position of power to force sexual advances upon anyone. Nor is it okay to use your sexuality to get ahead in business.

For now the internet is buzzing with talks of being Harveyed and Cosbeyed but these allegations are no laughing matter.

Here’s some food for thought: Male or female, professional and ethical behavior is a choice.