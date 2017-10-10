× Cypress High School band director arrested, accused of improper relationship with student

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Cypress High School band director was arrested Friday after investigators uncovered his alleged affair with a former student back when the woman was a senior at the school. The student initially denied the allegations, but is now corroborating with investigators.

Brian Thomas Drake, 35, is charged with improper relationship with a student. Investigators said Drake and the student had sex at least two to three times; including at his home, the student’s home while her parents were out and in the parking lot of a church along Highway 249 in Cypress.

Drake told the victim he would kill himself if she told anyone, including the suspect’s wife, about their relationship, court documents stated.

On Sept. 16, the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District received a hotline tip regarding the relationship. Officers said administrators identified the suspect on a voicemail, which was sent with the tip.

“I’m going to blow my [explicit] brains out. Okay? And that will be your fault, a hundred percent,” court documents quoted Drake.

Investigators said the student’s parents shared her phone with investigators, who found numerous sexual text conversations sent between the two during the 2015-2016 school year. Officers said the student then admitted to the relationship, saying she met with Drake in a church parking lot on January 15, 2015 and they committed sexual acts.

On June 21, investigators said Drake admitted to having a sexual relationship with the victim but insisted it happened after she had graduated.

In a later interview, the former student told investigators she and Drake were always cautious about their relationship. The two also had an ongoing joke,”operations Brian Drake keeps his job.”

“We always said that,” the former student was documented as saying in court records.

She was also documented saying, “we weren’t dumb, we would delete texts.”