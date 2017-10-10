Deadly car crash after off-duty deputies pursue alleged purse snatchers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRIS COUNTY - Was a deadly car crash caused by the pursuit of a purse?

An alleged purse snatching snatched the life of a local teen and left another injured after an unusual police pursuit.

"There were two Harris County Sheriff's Deputies working an off-duty security job at Memorial City Mall when they were informed of a purse snatching," Jason Spencer of the Harris County Sheriff's Office announced.

Officials said the deputies hopped into a security vehicle and followed a carload of teens who were suspects in the case.

"The vehicle containing the suspects was traveling at a high rate of speed, attempted to pass another vehicle clipped that vehicle and crashed," Spencer said.

Authorities said the car rolled over as well.

When the dust settled, a 16-year-old boy in the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.

A 17-year-old male in the car was hospitalized for a broken rib.

Also, two other 16-year-old male suspects were arrested at the scene.

"Too early to say what charges might be filed but they are in custody," Spencer said.

Now the two deputies are under the microscope for their role in the fatal crash.

The Houston Police Department is further investigating the purse snatching.

Meanwhile, the deceased teen is facing an autopsy today.

All that over a snatched purse?

Perhaps there's more to this case than meets the eye.