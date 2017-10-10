× ‘Dynasty’ reboot features plenty of old school drama from original– but with some modern twists!

ATLANTA, Geor. – It was America’s guilty pleasure back in the 80’s — ‘Dynasty!’

The show was so jam-packed that the opening credits alone took nearly two minutes!

‘Dallas’ may have had J.R., but ‘Dynasty’ had the Carrington clan, which was full of catty hotties and greedy no-goods.

There were steamy bad girls like ‘Fallon’ and ‘Sammy Jo.’

And handsome hunks like ‘Jeff Colby’ and ‘Michael Culhane.’

Now, the CW has thrown your flat screen TV into a ‘hot tub time machine’…… and voila ….Dynasty for a whole new millennium!

And folks, this is not your grandma’s reboot!

Yep, this bunch is a little cray-cray.

“Everyday we go to work we want to check all the boxes in paying homage to the original,” Nathalie Kelley, the actress playing ‘Crystal Flores,’ explained. “At the same time, we want to discover these new characters for ourselves and modernize them for a modern audience.”

One change is in the spelling of her character’s name, which was spelled ‘Krystle’ in the original series. With the new spelling also comes the revelation that ‘Crystal’ is a Latina, originally from Venezuela.

Another difference is the new series is set in Atlanta, while the original was set in Denver.

Actress Elizabeth Gillies, who plays ‘Fallon Carrington’ in the new series, talked about the inner workings of her character.

“She wants to be taken seriously as a business woman,” she said. “She wants to run her father’s company. She’s extremely determined– and she really wants that approval from her father.”

“Blake is ruthless in his defense of his family, and his dynasty and his company,” Grant Show, who plays ‘Blake Carrington,’ summed up. “And yes, I think we will see just how dark that can go.”

And remember the famous cat fights of ‘Dynasty?’

Well, they’re baaaack.

So, let the cat fights begin!

We can’t wait for all the catty goodness!