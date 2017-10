Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON- Whatever your imagination dreams up this Halloween follow the red carpet at the family owned and operated Frankel's Costume Shop in east downtown and transform yourself into goblins, ghouls and superheroes.

This story began in Morty Frankel's little magic shop in 1950 when a customer wanted a skeleton costume.

Now the Frankel family is ending the 67-year-old legacy.

A developer is buying the business as part of the EDO Revitalization Project.