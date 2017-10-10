HFD requests double their current funding for emergency equipment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON--It's safe to say no-one could fully plan for Hurricane Harvey, not even the Houston Fire Department.

HFD Chief Sam Pena asked city leaders for double their current funding in order to get new emergency equipment and resources.

"We believe it's reasonable what we're asking, to be able to deploy and prepare for the expected risk in our community," said Pena.

Pena said the department needs to double its annual spending on engines, ladders and ambulances, water rescue apparatus and the training to use them.

The department only has one high-water rescue vehicle and Pena said the department lost six fire trucks due to Harvey flooding.

HFD faced criticism for allegedly being ill-prepared to handle the storm and for telling thousands of firefighters to stay home during flooding.