Nose hair extensions, yes it’s really a thing

HOUSTON—Fall is here and while most of us are excited to dust off our favorite sweaters and jackets

the new fall fashion trend is not about keeping your arms or chest warm. This year is all about the nostrils.

That’s right people, nose hair extensions are now a thing.

….But is it a good thing?

Instagrammer @Gret_chen_chen sent grammers into a frenzy when she posted a selfie of herself donning her new nose tresses.

Nose hair extension #nosehair #lashes #extensions #beauty #selfie #eyelashextensions #falselashes #加藤一二三 A post shared by GretChen Chen (@gret_chen_chen) on Oct 4, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT

Twitter user @iamtay_tay tweeted

Nose Hair Extensions inspired by @gret_chen_chen (on IG)👃🏻 yes or no? #nosehairextensions #nosehairextension #nosehair

Some fashionistas were willing to give the new fad a try before bashing it. @AshleyNews8 tweeted

Nose hair extension test drive. It tickles, could only stand 1 nostril @DaveRickards @TheSarahBeebe @NinaRuthie @ChainsawDSC @CBoyerDSC

YouTube blogger Sophie Richardson even completed a brief tutorial on her YouTube channel.

The new style has been compared to everything from spiders to arm pit hair and even a fuzzy grandpa.

we got nose hair extension??? wow wow armpit too oh my pubes — 🐞 (@iamyourszyx) October 10, 2017

Has anyone else seen this nose hair extension bs? Now y'all want to go full grandpa and call it fashion? Eew, no. pic.twitter.com/o4GkgS6Bvj — Fk Reheated Fish (@FkReheatedFish) October 10, 2017

Nose hair extension may have social media buzzing this fall but judging by the twitterverse this trend won’t make it to the Spring.