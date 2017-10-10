Texas Tech freshmen charged with capital murder as a cop killer, while friends express shock

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUBBOCK, Texas - A Texas Tech freshmen is charged with capital murder after allegedly shooting a campus police officer, Floyd East, Jr. in the head on Monday night according to police.

"I want to convey to the wife of Officer East, their two daughters and their extended family, our heartfelt condolences," Texas Tech University President Lawrence Schovanec announced at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said campus police busted 19-year-old, Hollis Alvin Daniels for drugs and paraphernalia in his dorm room when they made a welfare check.

They arrested Daniels but while he was being questioned at the police station something unthinkable happened.

"The student pulled a gun and fatally wounded one of the officers," TTU's Office of Communications and Marketing Managing Director Chris Cook said. "He fled on foot."

The university campus was placed on lock-down.

According to an affidavit, after Daniels was re-captured he immediately confessed to the killing and told officers he "F*****d up."

It's still unclear whether Daniels had the weapon hidden when he was first arrested.

"The student's family had called to express concerns that the student might be in possession of a weapon and making comments about suicide," Texas Tech Police Chief Kyle Bonath revealed.

Daniels' bond is set at $5 Million.

Meanwhile, friends of the accused cop killer are in shock.

One tweet reads "He's not a monster, he has a good heart, I promise."

Another tweet with Daniels pictured among friends says....."This is tragic, and should've never happened. He was such a great guy!"

And finally a tweet reads: "My boy had demons man..."

The son of a former Seguin city councilman, Daniels went to high school in the Texas town.

Daniels' family also owns a movie theater in Seguin, and his mom, Janis Turk is a self-described award-winning travel writer and photographer.

Ironically, Turk tweeted following the Las Vegas massacre "we need gun control now."

Sadly, her own son may have needed that message more than anyone.