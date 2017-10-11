Childhood obesity 10 times higher than 40 years ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- New research from the medical journal the lancet shows that 124 million boys and girls around the world are too fat and food is the problem, said pediatrician Dr. Ann Lee.

"Food is the central issue with the obesity issues and I think if it's something that's not adequately addressed now we're going to continue to see the rates go up," said Lee.

Potential to go up is right.

Researchers also point out if these trends continue by the end of 2022 there will be more obese kids in the world than underweight ones. In the last 40 years we've become 10 times more obese.

"Sometimes talking in global generic terms about making healthier choices can seem really overwhelming for families, so start with just making one change at a time," said Lee.

"For example, lets cut out all the soft drinks, or let's cut down on juice. "