Closing Comments: Self destructive celebrities and entertainment pitfalls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- The entertainment industry that we once relied on for entertainment and laughter has evolved into a politically fueled train wreck. From Football players taking a knee to sexual harassment charges from some of the most powerful industry execs.

Ratings are falling and box office sales are at an all-time low.

With self-destructive lapses of professional reason from very un-professional athletes and celebrities, I wonder if this industry is forever changed or will they be able to make a complete 360.