HOUSTON -- There's a new First Lady in town. One local mom has had her very own Melania makeover.

Claudia Sierra, 42, recently underwent nine cosmetic procedures to transform into Mrs. Trump.

Sierra revealed her new look to our own CW39's Maggie Flecknoe, along with her doctor and world renowned plastic surgeon, Dr. Franklin Rose.

But don't judge Sierra by her new cover. There are a lot of chapters in her life including; surviving domestic violence and breast cancer, bullying, ageism, and more.