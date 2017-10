Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating an attempted robbery at a jewelry store in southwest Houston Wednesday morning.

According to police, they responded to an alarm at Kirti Jewelers on 6655 Harwin Drive near Hillcroft around 3:15 a.m.

When HPD arrived to the scene, nothing appeared damaged, but after using a ladder truck to further investigate, they found a hole in the roof.

The store owners are working with police to see if anything was stolen.