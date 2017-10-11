Maggie’s Must-Haves: Life Hacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Sometimes you just need to help a girl out. We have the solution for you in these Maggie's Must-Haves.

Poo-Pourri

What's a girl to do? You don't want to leave behind traces of smelly doo doo.

Introducing Poo-Pourri! This is great for anyone. All you do is spritz the bowl before you go and trust me no one else will ever know. It works and doesn't smell like air freshener mixed with poo.

You can find it on Amazon or their website. Prices are $9.95 and up.

bumbrella

Don't get your panties in a bunch...literally. Created by Tara Gallagher, it's the original no-squeeze pantyslip. It's a lightweight slip with an attached panty. It's smoothing, gives you clean lines, and it's comfortable. It comes in a hipster brief or thong. Both are $48.

kayo. better body care

And if you want a smooth your booty and body kayo better body care is for you. Winner of 2016 Shape Beauty Award this topical skin-toning solution is known as the best cellulite treatment. Firming ingredients plus circulation boosters, like caffeine, make bulges look better in as little as a month. It costs $46.