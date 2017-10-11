Driver fatally hits man walking across Highway 249, deputies say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 29-year-old man was fatally struck while walking on the road of Highway 249 Wednesday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The accident happened around 12:15 a.m. in the 15700 block of Highway 249 when a woman driving southbound in a 2014 Nissan pick-up truck was headed home from work, deputies said.

Investigators said the woman was unable to stop and hit victim as he was walking in the far right lane. He died from his injuries.

The woman stopped and talked to authorities.

According to deputies, the area is very dark, and low visibility may have been a factor in the accident.