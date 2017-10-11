Man found with fatal gunshot wound on Eastex Freeway, HCSO says

HOUSTON – Harris County deputies are investigating after a man’s body was found with a gunshot wound on the Eastex Freeway Wednesday morning.
Investigators said around 1 a.m., the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a driver saying they spotted something that looked like a body on the side of the road while traveling northbound on 59 Eastex Freeway near Hamill.
When deputies arrived to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.
The man was transported to LBJ Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The victim’s identity has not been released yet.