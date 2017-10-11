Man named Champagne Torino tells police he will turn himself in, if wanted Facebook post gets 1k shares

DETROIT—The Redford Township Police Department received an odd request Friday when a man wanted for multiple crimes claimed he would turn himself in if they could get 1000 Facebook shares.

Michael Zaydel, 21, who goes by Champagne Torino on Facebook even taunted the police with donuts.

The community happily helped the department meet and exceed their goal by sharing the post over 4,200 times.



According to a post on the department’s Facebook page Torino has yet to turn himself in but they are hopeful that the thousands of shares will help bring this criminal to justice.