NYPD officer accused of having sex with underage girl, filming it

NEW YORK (Pix11) — An officer with the New York Police Department is facing numerous charges after he was accused having sex with an underage prostitute and filming their sex acts, according to the Bronx District Attorney’s Office.

Raul Olmeda, 40, of the Bronx, who was assigned to the 42nd Precinct, was arrested Tuesday. He faces 67 counts including numerous sex offenses, for alleged sexual acts with a young girl.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark said Olmeda, “preyed on the vulnerable young woman and videotaped his demeaning and dehumanizing acts. It is especially disturbing that these crimes are alleged against a member of the NYPD.”

According to the investigation, between late January of 2017 and early April of 2017, the defendant allegedly repeatedly paid a teenage girl for sex and videotaped her in multiple sexual acts. While executing a search warrant on the defendant’s home, authorities seized numerous hard drives as well as a computer, cell phone and other electronic media.

“The nature and scope of the charges in this indictment are egregious. The fact that the defendant is an NYPD officer evidences an unconscionable violation of his oath to uphold the law and protect the public,” New York City Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill said. “I commend the professional actions of the NYPD investigators who initiated this case as well as the thorough follow-up by the Internal Affairs Bureau in assisting Bronx prosecutors in the securing of a criminal indictment.”

Olmeda has been indicted on 15 counts of sexually motivated felony, five counts of use of child in a sexual performance, five counts of third-degree rape, four counts of third-degree criminal sexual act, nine counts of third-degree aggravated patronizing a minor for prostitution, third-degree patronizing a person for prostitution, five counts of endangering the welfare of a Child, five counts of promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child, five counts of possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child, five counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child, five counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child, fourth-degree tampering with a witness, official misconduct and unauthorized use of a computer.

Olmeda was arraigned Tuesday and his bail was set at $250,000. He is due back in court on October 16. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

The investigation is ongoing.