Suspect in an Auto Zone robbery leads Houston police on a chase before being taken into custody

HOUSTON- One man suspected of robbing an Auto Zone overnight will face more charges after leading police on a chase through southwest Houston.

According to police, the incident took place at an Autozone when a thief was spotted by a store employee loading his car with the stolen goods. The thief then fled the scene nearly hitting a cop car that was patrolling the area.

"The officers followed the vehicle which stopped in about the 1300 block of Gessner," said HPD Lt. Gordon Macintosh. "The suspect refused to exit the vehicle."

Officers set up spikes near Richmond where he hit another car while trying to get away.

The thief led police on a high speed chase along the southwest freeway feeder road and into a hotel parking lot after his tire exploded. The thief jumped out of the car and continued on foot.

"Officers then took the suspect into custody without further incident."

When asked the thief claimed he ran because, "It gave me something to do."

