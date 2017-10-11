Texans adjust to life without Watt and Mercilus, prepare for the Browns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - There's good news and bad news ahead for the Houston Texans.

The bad news comes as defensive superstar J.J. Watt and linebacker Whitney Mercilus are done for the season with painful injuries.

But the good news?

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is quickly becoming a superstar in his own right.

"God put me here for a reason and I'm blessed to be a Houston Texan," the Texans QB said.

In just the past two weeks, Watson has orchestrated 10 touchdowns!

"I do a lot of things that I kind of go back and watch the film and ask myself how I did it," Watson said modestly.

Next up the Texans face the hapless 0-5 Cleveland Browns.

The Texans are favored by 10 over the Browns and players are ready to step up.

"I think that's the beauty of this team," Watson shared. "There's no selfishness. Everyone wants everyone to succeed. All we want to do is just win."

The Browns are making a change at QB, so we'll see if that improves their lackluster offense.

But sitting at 2-3 and with major injuries on defense, the Texans couldn't ask for a better match-up to help right the ship in a hurry!