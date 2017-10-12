10 LSU students charged with hazing, negligent homicide in freshmen death case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATON ROUGE, Louis. - Last month, after 18-year-old freshman Maxwell Gruverdied in a Baton Rouge hospital following an apparent hazing ritual gone bad, some Phi Delta Theta members were on the hot seat.

Now Louisiana State University Police have officially charged 10 former and current LSU students with hazing, including a student from the Houston area, Nicholas Taulli.

One of the students, Matthew Alexander Naquin from Boerne, Texas, is also being charged with negligent homicide.

Some of the frat members turned themselves in Wednesday.

Authorities said Gruver and other fraternity pledges gathered on September 13th at the frat house for what was called 'Bible Study,' a drinking game where pledges were forced to drink alcohol for every incorrect answer they gave about the fraternity.

Police indicate Gruver had hot sauce and mustard thrown at him and was ordered to recite the Greek alphabet as part of the ritual.

Officials said when Gruver died, he had a blood alcohol level of .495, six times the legal limit.

Gruver's death was ruled 'accidental', caused by acute alcohol intoxication according to the coroner's office.

After the deadly incident, LSU President F. King Alexander issued a statement saying, "Hazing is dangerous, irresponsible and unacceptable. It will not be tolerated at LSU."

With Wednesday's arrests, it looks like these frat boys are finally getting that message.