× $40,000 bond set for teen identified as gunman in Friendswood shooting

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — A teen is behind bars after being identified as the gunman in the Stevenson Park shooting Tuesday night, according to the Friendswood Police Department.

Kevin Ivan Castillo, 17, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Castillo was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at his home in the 2800 block of Early Turn Drive.

The department said he was identified as the suspects by witnesses.

He is currently being held at the Friendswood City Jail, where his bond is set at $40,000.

Police are still investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to contact FPD at 281-996-3300.